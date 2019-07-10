

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed for the third month in June, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, which was slower than the 0.7 percent increase in May.



Price changes in transport and furniture, household equipment and household services led to the slowing of inflation compared to the previous month, the agency said.



Prices for clothing declined 0.18 percent annually in June, while the food prices rose 0.24 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



