10.07.2019
PR Newswire

Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2019 on 24 July 2019

HELSINKI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2019 will be published on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Half-year Financial Report on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Hotel Lilla Roberts (meeting room Selim), Pieni Roobertinkatu 1, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330-336-9104
+46 (0)8-5033-6573

Participant code for the conference call is '778951 / Caverion'. During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones


Half-year Financial Report published

The news conference, conference call
and live webcast

Recorded webcast
available

EEST (Helsinki)

08.00

10.00

12.00

CEST(Paris,Stockholm)

07.00

09.00

11.00

BST (London)

06.00

06.00

10.00

EDT (New York)

01.00

03.00

05.00

For additional information, please contact:
Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/publishing-of-caverion-corporation-s-half-year-financial-report-for-january-june-2019-on-24-july-201,c2859607

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/2859607/1074886.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire

