State Farm is Named Best Company for Bundling Home and Auto Insurance Policies, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Has Just Posted a New Article that Lists the Top 10 Insurance Companies that Offer this Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, an auto insurance comparison service based in The Big Apple, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to their website that answers a question that many people have: What are the best insurance companies for bundling home and auto insurance?

To read the new article in its entirety, please check out https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/best-insurance-companies-for-bundling-home-and-auto-insurance/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that the concept of bundling home and car insurance is a hot topic right now. A number of insurance companies mention this feature in their television commercials, and consumers are understandably wondering if this process will actually save them money.

Inspired by this knowledge, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote spent hours researching the many insurance companies that currently offer bundling. After weighing the pros and cons of each firm, they have compiled a list of the Top 10 companies that bundle home and auto insurance.

Coming in at Number One, the article notes, is State Farm. In addition to offering all major policy types: home, auto and life insurance, the company also provides their customers with a wide range of customization options.

"If you're looking for a complete insurance package of home, auto, and life insurance policies, then State Farm may be worth a look," the article noted, adding that customers report saving about 17 percent to 20 percent by bundling home and auto insurance with the company.

Another company that fared well on the Top 10 list is Allstate. As the article noted, Allstate offers more homeowner's insurance discounts than any other company reviewed by 4AutoInsuranceQuote. It is important to note that Allstate lets their customers bundle only two types of insurance, and one of them must be car insurance. So drivers can bundle home and auto insurance but not home and life insurance.

Other companies that made the Top 10 list include Progressive, American Family, Farmers and Liberty Mutual.

About 4AutoInsuranceQuote:

4AutoInsuranceQuote is a car insurance comparison service based out of New York City. In business since 2008, 4AutoInsuranceQuote has provided over 1,000,000 auto insurance quotes to satisfied American drivers. To see how much money drivers can save on their car insurance premiums, please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com for a free quote today.

Contact:

John Favors

webmaster@4autoinsurancequote.com

(401) 580-7272

SOURCE: 4AutoInsuranceQuote

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551079/State-Farm-is-Named-Best-Company-for-Bundling-Home-and-Auto-Insurance-Policies-Says-4AutoInsuranceQuote