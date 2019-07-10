Royal Philips: Philips and Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care

July 10, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Nancy, France - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire (CHRU) de Nancy, a leading academic hospital in the Grand Est region of France, today announced a 10-year agreement to implement Philips' IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution, including Illumeo with adaptive intelligence. CHRU de Nancy is a public health institution that provides 1.2 million consultation visits and inpatient stays each year. The agreement will enable the hospital to streamline complex medical image data management across its departments in order to enhance the delivery of care with better health outcomes and improved experiences for its patients and staff.

"As we transform to focus on delivering value in healthcare, this new enterprise informatics agreement with Philips will enable us to improve productivity, enhance collaboration between clinicians, and ultimately improve health outcomes for our patients," said Jean-Christophe Calvo, Chief Information Officer and Head of the Biomedical Department, CHRU de Nancy. "The combination of our scale and expertise in research, and their comprehensive informatics solution, will enable us to better connect people and data, as well as providing a foundation for us to leverage artificial intelligence in healthcare."

"The diagnostic value of medical imaging for the assessment of the anatomy and function of disease continues to increase, as the field evolves and new techniques emerge," said Prof. Daniel Mandry, Head of the Imaging Department for Women and Children, CHRU de Nancy. "High quality medical imaging data management is key to providing a precise diagnosis. As the amount of data we capture for each patient dramatically increases, we expect Philips Illumeo to help us improve our workflows and enhance the user experience by adapting to the clinical and user context. This will free up time for our radiologists to focus on diagnosis."

Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution is a comprehensive offering designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers. It includes: IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager, which enables true Enterprise Imaging by combining efficient care with comprehensive clinical data management; IntelliSpace Radiology, a clinical user interface designed to optimize the impact radiologists have on patient care; IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace, which offers intelligent workflow and collaboration tools to enhance radiologist efficiency; and Illumeo with adaptive intelligence.

"In today's rapidly changing healthcare environment, managing image data is increasingly challenging, with greater clinical demands and image data management complexity," said Calum Cunningham, Business Leader for Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. "Our partnership with CHRU de Nancy will support the hospital's shift towards the delivery of value based care, securely connecting patients, the care team and data across the entire health system. Today's announcement, alongside our recently-announced partnership with Lille University Hospital, demonstrates the pioneering role that health institutions in France are playing in the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare in Europe."

Philips Illumeo with adaptive intelligence expands presence into Europe

CHRU de Nancy is the first healthcare organization in Europe to deploy Philips Illumeo in routine primary diagnostic use. Separately, Philips also recently agreed a two-year research partnership with Lille University Hospital, during which time the hospital will provide insights into the ongoing benefits hospitals can experience with Illumeo, as well as investigating new enhancements for the platform.

With its portfolio of imaging systems, software and associated services, Philips is enabling the increasingly precise diagnosis and treatment of disease. By combining data from a wide range of sources and applying intelligence to that data, Philips enables providers to deliver personalized healthcare that's based on a deep understanding of the individual patient.

