The advantages of modified versions over conventional dosage forms are encouraging several companies to focus on developing modified versions of the existing corticosteroid preparations, and oral corticosteroids. For instance, the prolonged action dosage forms increase the drug absorption rate and maximize the bioavailability of the drug with a minimum dose. Thus, the reformulation of drugs is expected to fuel the growth of Addison's disease therapeutics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (oral drugs and parenteral drugs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Addison's disease therapeutics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The popularity of regenerative therapies increasing significantly, owing to the minimal side effects associated with the therapy. Thus, many research institutions and companies are increasingly focusing on developing regenerative therapies for the treatment of Addison's disease. Although the approach is still in the pre-clinical development stages, it is expected to be a suitable treatment for Addison's disease once approved," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five Addison's disease therapeutics market vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a leading manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products. The company engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The company offers FLORINEF, which is indicated as partial replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies that discover, develop, manufacture, and sell human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. The company currently offers three approved therapies for Addison's disease that include DECADRON, Astonin H, and Lonikan.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG owns and operates businesses in three major segments that include innovative medicine Sandoz and Alcon. The company offers methylprednisolone acetate, which is indicated in combination with synthetic mineralocorticoid analogs for the treatment of patients with Addison's disease.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is one of the largest players in the innovative health segment, which includes six prime therapeutic areas, internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases, and consumer health. The company's offerings in the market include SOLU-CORTEF, MEDROL, A-METHAPRED, and Cortef.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is one of the established companies in the pharmaceutical business. The company focuses on the discovery, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various indications. The company offers Plenadren, which is a modified-release hydrocortisone preparation indicated for the treatment of patients with primary and secondary adrenal insufficiency.

