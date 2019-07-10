Lyxor UKGBP 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UKBE LN) Lyxor UKGBP 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor UKGBP 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.5989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 522000 CODE: UKBE LN ISIN: LU1549300439 ISIN: LU1549300439 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UKBE LN Sequence No.: 12972 EQS News ID: 839183 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2019 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)