Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Global Oncolytic Virus-based Immunotherapy License to VetStem Biopharma for its Pioneering Treatment of Cancer in the Veterinary Field

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of stem cell-based delivery of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, today announced an exclusive veterinary worldwide license for the development and commercialization of its lead drug SuperNova1 (SNV1) with VetStem, an industry-leading biopharmaceutical animal health company. Under this agreement, Calidi will receive development milestone payments and downstream royalties from VetStem.

"We are proud to partner with VetStem Biopharma to develop our stem cell-based delivery of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies in the veterinary field for this promising and novel cancer treatment," said Allan Camaisa, CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics."Our key area of focus is human cancer, we are excited to see the use of our lead product in the veterinary field as it will further advance our drug as we move towards phase 2 clinical trials in humans. Now we are waging war against cancer in both humans and animals."

"This license is the culmination of two years of close collaboration between Calidi Biotherapeutics and Vetstem" said Robert Harman, CEO of VetStem. "VetStem has been in formal FDA development of a first-in-class stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis in dogs and will utilize these same cells in combination with the Calidi SuperNova1 drug for therapy for multiple cancers in dogs. We are proud to be a partner with Calidi in this development."

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer and is a clinical-stage drug development company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenge to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. The company's mission is to transform the way that cancer is treated. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.calidibio.com

