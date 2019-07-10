Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the
transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/07/2019
FR0010313833
0
0
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
81,4845
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
80,882
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
81,6993
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
80,5391
XPAR
TOTAL
12 000
81,1512
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
