In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/07/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81,4845 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80,882 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81,6993 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80,5391 XPAR TOTAL 12 000 81,1512

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

