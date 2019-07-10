

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks slipped into the red in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited a testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for clues to near-term U.S. monetary policy.



Political turmoil caused by the surprise resignation of Mexico's finance minister, uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and a weakening outlook for earnings also weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 7 points or 0.13 percent at 5,564 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday.



Airbus advanced 1.4 percent on news it is on track to overtake Boeing in commercial plane deliveries for 2019.



Pharma major Sanofi dropped 1 percent. The company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the Biologics License Application for isatuximab to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



Energy giant Total SA rose about half a percent after it signed an agreement to divest several U.K. non-core assets to Petrogas NEO UK Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX