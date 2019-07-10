

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC China Limited has signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement with Sinopec in order to carry out joint study, exploration and facility sharing in multiple sea areas. The companies have entered into three joint study agreements covering 19 prospecting rights.



Under the agreements, the companies will share data and carry out joint studies in the Yellow River Mouth Sag, the Qingdong Sag and the eastern part of Bodong Sag in the Bohai Basin, and the southwestern Weizhou and Xuwen areas of Beibu Gulf Basin, the North Jiangsu Basin and the blocks in eastern South Yellow Sea Basin.



