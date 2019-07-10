AFT Pharmaceuticals has reported a North American licensing deal for Pascomer, a topical formulation of rapamycin being developed for facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), to private US-based Timber Pharmaceuticals. Timber will fund clinical development and provide AFT with over US$10m in upfront, development and regulatory milestones, as well as over US$10m in sales milestone payments and royalties. An Investigational New Drug Application has been approved by the FDA. The first of two 120-patient clinical studies is expected to start shortly, with results in 2020.

