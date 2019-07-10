

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Wednesday as PageGroup warned of lower profits and the pound firmed up following upbeat growth data.



Investors also awaited a testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for possible clues on the near-term outlook for monetary policy.



U.K. GDP rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in May following a 0.4 percent decline in April, official data showed. The expansion was in line with economists' expectations. In March, GDP edged up 0.1 percent.



Another report showed that the U.K. visible trade deficit narrowed to GBP 11.524 billion in May from GBP 12.761 billion in April. Economists had expected a shortfall of GBP 12.500 billion.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 7 points at 7,529, extending losses for the fourth straight session.



Royal Dutch Shell rose half a percent and Tullow Oil advanced 1.5 percent as oil jumped the most in a week on industry data showing a continued draw-down in U.S. crude inventories.



Recruitment firm PageGroup slumped 15 percent after a warning that it expects profits this year to come in at the lower end of expectations due to slower hiring caused by Brexit uncertainties. Rival Hays plunged 6.1 percent



J D Wetherspoon rallied 2.6 percent as the pub company reported higher comparable sales for the 10 weeks to July 7.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher edged up slightly after saying that about 24 percent of shareholders voted against the level of director pay.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX