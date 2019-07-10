Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.38p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.74p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---