Intelli Network: What if you could anticipate the crime "weather" before you went to a concert? What if you could see trouble brewing in your children's school before it fully developed? What if you can see reported concerns while on vacation in Mexico?

CALGARY, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Intelli Network is the weather map of crime to help citizens anticipate safety issues before they go out. Using a unique combination of Blockchain, AI, and GIS, Intelli is bringing a game changing social innovation to smart cities, low tech towns, marginalized communities, and high crime areas.

Current crime reporting apps are a black box one way relationship with citizens. Reporting is sent to the authorities and the citizens receive no immediate feedback for their contribution to public safety. In addition, the process is intimidating, slow, and lacks incentives. In order to overcome the two major obstacles to reporting (fear and lack of incentives), Intelli network provides immediate feedback, immediate incentive, gamification, and ongoing social engagement with citizens. Crime is an ongoing issue and can only be solved with continuous engagement.

Intelli Network is built on a foundation of decentralization, peer to peer networking, and privacy. Intelli is unlocking public safety intelligence by offering tools that protect users, save time, rewards them for participation, and values their data immediately.

Intelli network is a simple, user-friendly application that can be download for free on both IOS and Android. With one click of a button, users become part of a peer-to-peer network which they can share and consume each others information in real-time. Token holders earn more by sharing tips or sharing the app with their network. The Intelli Utility token is a transactional unit for anonymous users to exchange value with each other. By creating an economy of crime reports, users can create their own local crime weather to inform each other of public safety concerns which normally go unreported, unrecognized and therefore, unaddressed.

Even more exciting is the ability for corporate citizens (SME's and Enterprise) to engage in "skin in the game" support for specific zones around their stores to sponsor citizen crime reporting to deter crime and increase economic activity around their properties and stores. When business and customers engage on this issue, upstream crime prevention, retail shrinkage, and deterring crime is supercharged by the private sector.

The Calgary-based team is supported by the Calgary Innovation Coalition, won 1st place in the San Diego Smart CityEDU competition, and was recently accepted to the blockchain/AI program with Creative Destruction Lab - one of the global premier startup tech accelerators and founding member of the facebook cryptocurrency project Libra. The alpha release has already begun testing in June 2019 and will be open to public testing in July 2019.

Email: kamea@intelli-network.com

Name: Kamea Lafontaine

SOURCE: Intelli Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551407/What-if-you-could-anticipate-the-crime-weather-before-you-went-to-a-concert-What-if-you-could-see-trouble-brewing-in-your-childrens-school-before-it-fully-developed-What-if-you-can-see-reported-concerns-while-on-vacation-in-Mexico