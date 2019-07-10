

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors monitored trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and looked forward to the semiannual testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for clues to near-term U.S. monetary policy.



U.S. and Chinese trade officials have held a 'constructive' phone conversation on Tuesday but there are no miracles here, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.



Powell's testimony is being closely watched for clues about whether the U.S. central bank will meet dovish expectations in light of strong U.S. jobs data released last week.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 387.45 after declining half a percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.



The Mexican peso began to recover after sliding on Tuesday when Finance Minister Carlos Urzua suddenly resigned over disagreements with the left-wing government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.



CropEnergies AG, the member of the Südzucker Group, rallied 2 percent after its operating profit for the first-quarter significantly increased to 15.2 million euros from the previous year's 4.6 million euros.



Airbus advanced 1.5 percent on news it is on track to overtake Boeing in commercial plane deliveries for 2019.



British recruitment firm PageGroup slumped 15 percent after a warning that it expects profits this year to come in at the lower end of expectations due to slower hiring caused by Brexit uncertainties. Rival Hays plunged 6.1 percent.



J D Wetherspoon rallied 2.6 percent as the pub company reported higher comparable sales for the 10 weeks to July 7.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher edged up slightly after saying that about 24 percent of shareholders voted against the level of director pay.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX