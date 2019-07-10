EQS-News / 10/07/2019 / 19:24 UTC+8 *?For Immediate Release? 10 July 2019* *China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liabilities) *(Stock code: 1268.HK)* *2019 Interim Results Positive Profit Alert Substantial Increase of Over 35% in Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders* [10 July 2019 - Hong Kong] A fast growing auto dealer with single-city-single-store strategy, China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited ("MeiDong Auto", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1268.HK), is pleased to announce that based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group expects its consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders will record a substantial increase of over 35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, due to 1) strong growth in revenue; 2) significant improvement in brand mix; and 3) continuous enhancement in management efficiency. -End- Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AJLTCCJTHF [1] Document title: 1268_ positive profit alert_press release_ eng_20190710_Final_EQS 10/07/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e93b4406e1ab8f173d7eec5b671a990&application_id=839333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

