Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings Products Now Available Through FactSet

Firm's ESG Products Enable Institutional Investors to Integrate ESG Considerations into their Investment Decision-Making Processes

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research, ratings and analytics, today announced that its ESG research and ratings products are now available via FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service.

Global investment professionals are increasingly incorporating ESG research and data into their decision-making processes, driving demand for ESG content that is accessible within their preferred research environment. FactSet's workstation now includes Sustainalytics' ESG products, allowing clients to integrate ESG considerations directly into their stock selection research and portfolio analysis and reporting. Sustainalytics' products on FactSet help investors with the following investment applications:

Risk Management

ESG Risk Ratings: Evaluate companies' exposure to and management of material ESG issues.

Carbon Risk Ratings: Gain insight into companies' unmanaged carbon risk.

Corporate Governance Ratings: Understand companies' governance structures, practices and related risks.

ESG Indicators: Benefit from qualitative analysis on a company's ability to manage ESG issues.

Values Alignment

Product Involvement: Assess companies' involvement in a range of products and business activities.

Impact

Sustainable Products Research: Identify companies that derive revenue from sustainable products and services.

Carbon Emissions: Access rich data to understand companies' carbon emissions and intensity.

"Demand for ESG content has accelerated dramatically," said Justin Strand, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer, FactSet. "Our clients need ESG data that offers real, actionable insights into the companies they invest in and we are excited they can leverage Sustainalytics' ESG products within our workstation."

"More than ever, institutional investors are applying ESG information to their security selection process and portfolio and risk analysis activities," said Shila Wattamwar, Executive Director of Indexes and Partnerships, Sustainalytics. "With our ESG products on FactSet's workstation, investment professionals have access to timely and insightful ESG research and ratings to support their investment strategies."

The addition of Sustainalytics to the FactSet workstation expands on the company's use of FactSet's entity-centric data model and symbology to match client holdings to proprietary ratings and research. Identifying issue to issuer relationships and links between subsidiaries, immediate parents, and ultimate parent entities means clients can leverage Sustainalytics' research and ratings to uncover meaningful and unknown ESG connections across an entire portfolio.

To learn more about Sustainalytics' products on FactSet and how they can be used within the FactSet workstation, please view our webinar.

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For over 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. With 17 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 500 staff members, including over 200 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Cohn

sarah.cohn@sustainalytics.com

P) +1 646.963.6944 Kelsey Hunter kelsey.hunter@sustainalytics.com P) +44 20 3514 3123

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655371/Sustainalytics_Logo.jpg