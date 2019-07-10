The Stock Day Podcast Hosts BioElectronics' to Discuss Its New Technology To Mitigate Opioid Use

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioElectronics Corporation (BIEL) ("the Company"), a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices. Vice President of Sales, Keith Nalepka, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Nalepka to update listeners on the Company's recent FDA approval for the treatment of postoperative pain. Nalepka explained, we know that many shareholders were disappointed that we did not get into the FDA's opioids program, but we now can get a share of the 200+ million opioid prescriptions.

As you know, I spent 15 years at Purdue Pharma detailing opioids to doctors. I understand the physician's dilemma in prescribing opioids. Opioids are the standard of care for postoperative pain yet less than half of patients who undergo surgery report adequate pain relief. At the guidance of their associations, physicians are abandoning the opioid-centric pain management model and are now focused on a multimodal therapy of two or more other drugs to decrease the use of opioids. Drug-free RecoveryRx is a superior and safer choice to drugs to reduce postoperative pain, and the exposure to the long-term side effects of opioid/NSAID therapy.

I am in discussions with some of my former Purdue associates who are currently calling on hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to sell the RecoveryRx for the 25 million US surgeries.

Additionally, debridement and negative vac therapy treatments among the 10 million worldwide chronic wound patients are a significant market opportunity for RecoveryRx therapy. Minimally the average chronic wound patient will need 3 devices. I am also confident that we can get Mundipharma and our other distributors in addition to ActiPatch for musculoskeletal pain to market and sell RecoveryRx.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plans to sell ActiPatch in large chain stores. Nalepka explained that the Company is in discussions with two groups to license the products for US and international sales. At the recent meeting with Walmart, they indicated said that if strong sales can be demonstrated online, then in-store sales can be discussed in August.

To hear Keith Nalepka's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7311685-the-stock-day-podcast-hosts-bioelectronics-corporation-to-discuss-their-recent-fda-clearance

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com

Contact: Paul Knopick 940.262.3584 pknopick@eandecommunications.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE: Stock Day Podcast

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551397/The-Stock-Day-Podcast-Hosts-BioElectronics-to-Discuss-Its-New-Technology-To-Mitigate-Opioid-Use