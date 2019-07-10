N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Places Kunal Chopra as CEO of etailz

N2Growth's CEO search practice places Microsoft executive as CEO of leading e-comm company

PHILADELPHIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / N2Growth Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, recently placed Kunal Chopra as CEO of etailz. The search was led by Blake Lindgren, senior director at N2Growth.?

Founded in 2008, etailz is the leader in online marketplace sales and expertise. The company employs proprietary technology and strategies to grow leading brands on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and more. etailz has generated over $500 million in marketplace sales and has pioneered an unprecedented partnership experience for brands. etailz was acquired in 2016 by parent company Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWEC), which also operates a specialty retail segment of entertainment-related products and services primarily under the brand f.y.e. (for your entertainment). Trans World went public in 1986 and is traded on the NASDAQ National Market. Total consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending 2018 was $418 million.

As CEO of etailz, Mr. Chopra brings over 15 years of executive experience with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Groupon. Throughout his professional career, Kunal has led organizational transformation, new business and product development, strategy formulation and execution, and product launch at scale. He also served as director of program management and operations for Techstars, a globally renowned startup accelerator.

"Kunal is exactly the type of leader etailz and Trans World was looking for. An entrepreneurial visionary with a demonstrated track record at respected brands and recognized for his ability to make an impact," said Lindgren. Tony Morales, managing director at N2Growth added, "This was a particularly gratifying search for a company that in many ways is ushering in the next phase of the online retail shopping experience. We made the placement quickly and with a fantastic candidate. Blake and his team did a tremendous job in understanding etailz's needs and rapidly identifying a great candidate in Kunal."

Trans World Entertainment CEO Mike Feurer stated, "I am extremely pleased to have someone with Kunal's breadth and depth of experience and leadership join our team as etailz CEO. Kunal brings a unique combination of technological expertise, entrepreneurial character and operational excellence. Further, he has a demonstrated track record of accomplishment at some of the largest, most dynamic and well-respected companies in the world. We look forward to Kunal capitalizing upon etailz's position and opportunity as a proven leader in marketplace selling, service and expertise."

Mike Myatt, chairman of N2Growth, said, "etailz is a driving force in the e-commerce industry creating enhanced visibility, exposure and online sales for major brands leveraging marketplace selling." Myatt further noted, "Our CEO search practice continues to outperform the industry in placing great talent in record time and industry-leading client satisfaction."

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across The Americas, the European Community, MENA and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

