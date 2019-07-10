Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC PINK: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a contract (the "Geophysics Contract") with SouthernRock Geophysics SA ("SRG") to carry out Vector Induced Polarization/Resistivity ("VIP") and Magneto-Telluric ("MT") surveys, as well as a Ground Magnetics ("GM") survey, on an area covering approximately 140 km2 on the Company's Exploradora North Project within the West Fissure porphyry belt, north of CODELCO's El Salvador mine in Chile.

The Geophysics Contract contemplates the acquisition of multiple-transmitter VIP and sparse tensor MT data at about 150 receiver sites on a 1km grid basis in order to cover an area of the Exploradora North Project approximately 140km2 shown as a red polygon in Figure 1.

At the same time, the acquisition of GM data in semi continuous (walking) mode with the acquisition at 1Hz along survey lines separated by 200m is planned to be conducted, covering a survey area of approximately 140km2 at the Exploradora North Project.

"New Energy Metals hopes to define deep (500m+) sulfide targets on their Exploradora North Project, located along the West Fissure mineralized porphyry copper trend. This trend includes CODELCO's underground El Salvador Mine, which has production of 1.5% copper as both secondary and primary mineralization, 70 kilometers to south," commented Cesar Lopez, President and CEO and New Energy Metals. "We expect the work to be completed by SouthernRock Geophysics SA on the Exploradora North Project within the next 45 days."

These surveys, integrated with known surface geology and previous geological investigations, are expected to be used to assist the Company in the definition of drill targets. The VIP should provide chargeability and resistively data to approximately 600m depth and when integrated with MT data is anticipated to provide interpretable information to over 1500m depth. The results of these petrophysical surveys are expected to assist the Company in identifying potential sulfide-rich rock volumes (chargeable areas) and quartz rich stockwork areas (somewhat resistive areas).

The GM survey data is expected to be used to interpret lithological units and magnetized/demagnetized zones such as certain alteration mineral assemblages, and structural/fault zones. When integrated with the VIP and MT data, the GM data should enhance certain targets for drill testing.



Figure 1. Proposed array and distribution of Geophysics' assays to be conducted at the Exploradora North Project under the Geophysics Contract

Qualified Person

Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Dr. Henricksen is not independent of the Company as he is the Company's chief geologist and holds incentive stock options of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Adjacent Properties

CODELCO's underground El Salvador mine is an adjacent property, which the Company has no interest in or right to acquire. Mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on New Energy Metals' properties or the potential production from or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of New Energy Metals' mineral properties.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

