The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 July 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010225127 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Migatronic B ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 421,186 shares (DKK 8,423,720) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 48,213 shares (DKK 964,260) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 372,973 shares (DKK 7,459,460) ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: MIGA B ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3477 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731234