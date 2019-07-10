Retailers can publish content once across multiple devices and channels with Contentful's agile content infrastructure

Contentful, the leading enterprise headless CMS provider, today announced an agile ecommerce solution designed for enterprises to drive online sales by empowering retailers to more efficiently manage content across multiple channels.

To engage customers with more seamless and localized online shopping experiences, Contentful's content infrastructure solution for ecommerce gives retailers the ability to update content on all digital platforms at once, and to deploy that content at massive, enterprise-grade scale. As a result, retailers can better align content across channels, repurpose existing content to improve its impact, and ensure the right message reaches each target audience.

"Retailers are rethinking their approach to managing content because too often, it's locked down in a traditional CMS. They need the agility to constantly iterate on campaigns to drive sales. Contentful gives them four to seven times greater speed to market for digital experiences, so they can truly stand out," says Alyssa Meritt, Director of Content Operations Strategy of Contentful. "For any company hoping to maintain a competitive advantage in retail, a cloud-native agile ecommerce platform is mandatory."

Agile ecommerce allows retailers to optimize and repurpose their content across multiple channels, and enables developers to swiftly integrate their solutions stack with new technology. Achieving digital maturity means understanding that a good ecommerce solution for content doesn't stand alone it needs to be supported by a modern stack of integrated solutions, made possible by open APIs.

Contentful's integration with existing ecommerce tools, including integrations in the works with CommerceTools and Commerce Layer, accelerates the content and development process for both developers and editors.

With Contentful, brands can build and manage both ongoing and targeted personalized outreach for any seasonal or event-driven campaign, from Black Friday to Superbowl Sunday to Times Square Billboards, and localize this content for markets across the world. Contentful's Content Delivery API allows editors to update all content through a web app that syncs with any desired platform for consistent, multi-channel campaigns.

"Publish once, sell everywhere is the new standard for successful ecommerce," says Meritt of Contentful. "The value of moving quickly, without being held back from the development constraints of traditional CMS platforms, is critical for any brand looking for great conversion rates. We've seen smaller, nimble brands beating much larger brands, translating to millions of dollars in additional revenue on a single campaign."

Contentful customers have already achieved significant success in integrating the headless CMS approach to ecommerce needs. Nordic travel operator TUI saw bounce rates decrease by 31% and mobile conversion increase by 11% when it brought its agile ecommerce content to Contentful. With Contentful, TUI delivers new customer touch points five times faster than when it was using a traditional CMS platform.

Xoom, a PayPal service that provides worldwide money transfers, used Contentful to personalize content across 37 languages and more than 80 locations. Xoom now needs only 30 minutes to update content across channels versus the two-week time frame required by legacy tools.

Additional Information

Read the Wave Report for Web CMS

Learn more about Contentful

Request a free trial

Follow @Contentful on Twitter

Explore resources on Github

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading enterprise headless CMS provider, offers content infrastructure that enables enterprises to deliver digital products and experiences at greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, delivers it via APIs to any digital platform, and makes content immediately editable in an intuitive web app. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo, Brandless and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005195/en/

Contacts:

Chad Torbin

Speakeasy Strategies

415-548-6535

chad@speakeasystrategies.com