Biofungicides Market to Surpass US$ 730 Mn by 2027; Advantages Over Conventional Fungicides is Driving the Growth of Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers are gradually inclining towards application biofungicides in their fields owing to advantages such as effectiveness during unexpected showers, withstanding extreme temperature, and comparatively fewer side-effects. Due to these advantages, the global biofungicides market is expected to witness major growth in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as rising demand for food products safety, and easy registration for manufacturers to develop new biofungicides are also supporting the growth of global biofungicides market.

Raging Growth of Market to Offer Better Opportunities to the Players

According to the latest report by Transparency Market Research, the global biofungicides market is expected to witness a staggering growth of 14% CAGR in the forecast of 2019 to 2027. This exceptional growth of the market is the result of the growing preference of using organic or clean label products across various regions. The report also suggests that the market is expected to reach to the value of US$730 Mn by the end of 2027.

Request a Sample of Global Biofungicides Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67511

New Players to Face Tough Competition in Setting Their Foot in the Market

As per the experts at Transparency Market Research, the global biofungicides market is highly fragmented and has an intense competitive landscape. It suggests that with the entry of new players in the market, the competitive scenario is about to get even more intense. To withstand this tough competition, the new players are looking forward to adopt strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies allow the players to have sufficient resources to compete and have a sustainable future in global biofungicides market in the forecast period. Whereas, the veterans are investing heavily in multiple research and development activities in order to enhance their product portfolio. This strategy allows the veterans to retain their existing customers along with paving the road for acquiring new ones.

Acquisition is also one of the strategies that are being emphatically adopted by various prominent players of the global biofungicides market in the forecast period. The prominent players are acquiring various small and medium scale businesses in order to strengthen their production capacity and brand presence in global and regional fungicides market.

Is something restraining your company's growth in the Biofungicides Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Some of the players of global bioungicides market are Agri Life, Certis USA LLC, Stanes & Company Limited, BioSafe Systems LLC, Biotech International Limited, Gujarat State, Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., and FMC Corporation.

North America is Attracting Many Players with its Lucrative Market Policies

North America is expected to be the largest market for the players dealing in biofungicides. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing demand for agrochemicals and promotions of their advantages. Moreover, easy registration for the players to develop biofungicides in countries like the U.S and Canada is also attracting them to the region. North America is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players of global biofungicides market and show maximum potential as compared to other regions across the globe.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Biofungicides Market here

Extensive Use of Biofungicides on Cereals and Grains to Fuel the Growth of the Market

The growth of global fungicides market is propelled by extensive use of biofungicides on crops such as wheat and rice. The development of new organic fungicides is also one of the reasons that are propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Wide variety of bioungicides ranging from protection of seeds to protection of the crops at flowering stage, is also a crucial factor that is helping the growth of global biofungicides market.

Somehow, the majority of the farmers are still reluctant to use chemical-based fungicides based on their low costs and easy-availability. This is expected to hamper the growth of the market substantially in the forecast.

Moreover, growing concerns by the use of chemical-based fungicides and multiple initiatives to attain a sustainable agriculture are propelling the growth of global biofungicides market in the forecast duration of 2019 to 2027.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=67511

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, "Biofungicides Market (Source - Microbial, Biochemical, Plant-incorporated Protectants; Formulation - Dry, Liquid; Application - Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027."

The global biofungicides market is segmented on the basis of:

Source

Microbial



Biochemical



Plant-incorporated Protectants

Formulation

Dry



Liquid

Application

Cereals & Grains



Oilseeds & Pules



Fruits & Vegetables



Others (Nursery and Turf, etc.)

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Biopesticides Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biopesticides-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biopesticides-market.html Biological Seed Treatment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biological-seed-treatment-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biological-seed-treatment-market.html Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microencapsulated-pesticides-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microencapsulated-pesticides-market.html Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pesticide-inert-ingredients-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg