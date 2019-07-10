Scientists at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have demonstrated a system based on commercially available solar panels which can generate electricity and produce clean, drinkable water from seawater or otherwise contaminated sources.While solar cell efficiencies continue to climb it remains a fact much of the sunlight hitting panels is converted to heat rather than electricity. In most PV installations that heat is not put to any purpose and can impair both the performance and operational lifetime of solar cells. In an article published this week in Nature Communications, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...