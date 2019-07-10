Telegram's GRAM Tokens Available on BitForex

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / BitForex announced today the launch of a Futures Physical Delivery program for GRAM tokens - the second project to receive this treatment following BitForex's ATOM event, which saw available tokens highly sought after, receiving strong response from the market.

Now, BitForex hopes to repeat the same success with TON's GRAM token by offering users the opportunity to get their hands on GRAM tokens before they become widely available to the general public.

Starting on July 10, BitForex users will be able to borrow GRAM tokens against USDT collateral, and once the TON mainnet launches, will receive a 1:1 payout in GRAM tokens to their BitForex accounts.

This comes following an agreement between BitForex and one or more participants in Telegram's original private sale, resulting in 1 million GRAM tokens being made available to the BitForex cryptocurrency exchange platform.

"It's with great pleasure that we can bring such a quick response to market events to our users. We always do everything we can to ensure that anyone who chooses to trade on BitForex has opportunities to participate in new and exciting industry developments as quickly as possible." Garrett Jin - BitForex Founder & CEO.

TON is set to become the third generation blockchain after Bitcoin and Ethereum, already boasting over 200 million active users on the Telegram platform - a very strong foundation for explosive growth, allowing TON to provide a mature ecosystem for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and regular users alike, further bridging the gap between mainstream and crypto-savvy audiences.

GRAM is launching as physical delivery futures on BitForex in order to bring users convenience and opportunity ahead of a more traditional public token sale.

Users wishing to participate in the event can do so by visiting the official portal on BitForex .

