The Must-Know Cannabis Stocks Before Vapes Hit Canadian Shelves in December 2019

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer buying habits are shifting, as the cannabis industry evolves. As that happens, investors are being offered incredible opportunities. For example, according to GMP Securities, "demand for extracted products is going to explode this fall with the arrival of vape pens and infused products," as quoted by Marijuana Business Daily , adding that vape pens could lead with 20% of the extracts sector. In addition, Aphria Inc. says, "The expected legalization of vapes and concentrates will mark a significant turning point in the Canadian market, providing more choice and new experiences, while opening the door to a range of new consumers," adding that vapes and concentrates will represent close to 30% of the entire Canadian adult-use market by 2021. Better, Canadian consumers will be able to buy edibles, concentrates, and vape pens in mid to late December 2019 after Health Canada released the final version of regulations. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including Vapen MJ Ventures (CSE: VAPN), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), The Green Organic Dutchman HoldingsLtd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX: APHA), and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH).

Vapen MJ Ventures (CSE: VAPN) BREAKING NEWS: Vapen MJ Ventures just announced the launch of their exclusive THC-Free CBD Inhalers . The inhalers feature technology for a precisely metered dose of THC-free, pharmaceutical grade CBD. The line offers three flavors, Raw, Bubblegum and Strawberry, and is available in 1,000 milligram (mg) canisters that deliver 10 mg per puff for a total of 100 puffs per inhaler. Vapen's CBD inhaler technology is the best way to get a precisely measured and controlled dose of CBD. Vapen CBD inhalers are convenient and effective with a rapid absorption rate to deliver relief quickly. Each inhaler is produced by hand at Vapen's U.S. facility to ensure accuracy and are third-party Lab Certified for purity and quality control.

"Vapen CBD makes premium pure, organic and bioavailable broad spectrum and isolate CBD products from our state-of-the-art facility in Phoenix, Arizona. We are passionate about delivering pure quality CBD products that make you feel better," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ Ventures. "Expanding our product lines into the rapidly growing CBD market will strengthen the Vapen brand and expand our market reach to consumers seeking CBD benefits. This strategy aligns with our long-term growth plans to enhance our product offering, increase our brand awareness, and grow our distribution to drive shareholder value." For more info, please visit: https://vapencbd.com/

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced plans for the highly-anticipated expansion of the consumer cannabis market into vapes, concentrates, and edibles. The Company is also preparing to launch a national public awareness campaign this fall, educating consumers, provinces and retailers about the safe usage and consumption of these new derivative products. Through a combination of new and enhanced facilities, Aurora intends to produce new, high-quality products across the country in a variety of product categories. Aurora recently entered into a supply agreement with PAX Labs Inc., a leading consumer technology brand in cannabis. With the PAX partnership, the Company will have the market leading PAX Era device to compete in the Closed Loop category and will also launch a new range of vape products, at various price points, targeted to all major consumer markets through both 510 thread cartridges and disposable single-use units.

"Aurora is the world's leading producer of high-quality cannabis and we're ready to introduce high-value product additions to this improved, federally legal market," said the Company's CEO Terry Booth. "From the beginning, we've invested in industry-leading production and distribution technology, and in consumer research to drive products to market that consumers will desire. These things, together with the dynamic partnerships we've entered into on the accessory and technology fronts, position us well for this new market launch in December as per Health Canada's recent regulatory amendments."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) just announced that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT)(TSX: NEPT) for extraction, formulation and packaging services. As part of the agreement, TGOD will have exclusivity on extraction, formulation and packaging of certified organic products within and for the Canadian market. Neptune's expertise will enable TGOD to quickly scale up production of a wide range of consumer wellness products. Under the terms of the agreement, TGOD will allocate more than 230,000 kilograms of cannabis and hemp biomass for Neptune to process and transform into premium certified organic consumer wellness products, making this the largest deal for a processor in the industry to date. The contract between TGOD and Neptune covers a period of three years and is expected to be back-end loaded with the first-year accounting for approximately 20% of the total value. It also marks a significant milestone for cannabis manufacturing in Quebec, creating high value jobs, complementing TGOD's large investment in Valleyfield where the Company is nearing the completion of the first phase of what will become the world's largest organic cannabis growing facility at over 1.3 million square feet.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA) just announced an agreement with PAX Labs, Inc. to provide premium cannabis extracts in pods designed for use with PAX's innovative Era device and platform. The Company plans to introduce PAX pods for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, pending anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act to permit the sale of cannabis extracts for vaporization. "As Aphria continues to drive the evolution of the industry, we are thrilled to partner with a technology leader like PAX to provide a new avenue for consumers to integrate cannabis into their lives," said Irwin Simon, Interim CEO of Aphria. "We are excited to bring our premium cannabis extracts from Solei, RIFF and our flagship medical cannabis brand, Aphria, to the PAX Era device and platform." PAX has already sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates in the United States and continues to see expansive growth. "The expected legalization of vapes and concentrates will mark a significant turning point in the Canadian market, providing more choice and new experiences, while opening the door to a range of new consumers," added Simon. "Our strategic alliance with PAX sets the stage for our broad portfolio of vapes and concentrate products to come."

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. "We are pleased to report a strong launch of Epidiolex in the US and continue to be encouraged by the level of support for this medicine from patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. As the first and only plant-derived CBD medicine approved by the FDA, Epidiolex offers a novel treatment option for patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet syndrome, two highly treatment-resistant forms of childhood-onset epilepsy", stated Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we are delighted to report today positive results from a Phase 3 trial in patients with seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, and are excited at the prospect of expanding the use of Epidiolex to these high need patients in the future."

