Company Awarded Best Newcomer Supplier to the Allegis EMEA Regional Vendor Program

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. ("Volt" or the "Company") (NYSE-AMERICAN: VISI) today announced that the Company was recently named to the Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) 2019 strategic partner list for managed services by having demonstrated top performance in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. In accordance with this selection, Volt was named AGS' best EMEA newcomer supplier. Selections to the strategic partner list were based on core criteria that included response rate to distributed requisitions, starts and total assignments; successful placements, start-to-submittal time and bill rate management compliance; and surveys conducted with internal AGS teams on ease of working with suppliers on a day-to-day basis.

Ben Batten, Volt's Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International, commented, "It is a great honor for Volt to be named to AGS' strategic partner list for the EMEA region. The companies included as strategic partners this year represent just 1% of AGS' total global supply chain so this recognition puts us in very exclusive company. The Strategic Partner Program was expanded to the EMEA and APAC regions this year and nearly one-third of the companies are participating in the program for the first time. Having received the additional recognition as newcomer of the year among this esteemed group of peers is a testament to the commitment we have to serving our partners and customers and further evidence of the positive transformation we are making at Volt."

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Our customer care solutions specialize in serving as an extension of our customers' consumer relationships and processes including collaborating with customers, from help desk inquiries to advanced technical support. Our complementary businesses offer customer care call centers, customized talent, and supplier management solutions to a diverse client base. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

