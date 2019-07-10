Council Opted for Cohesity DataPlatform to Back Up Data for Its Highly Distributed Environments and File Servers

Cohesity today announced that the district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux has chosen to deploy the Cohesity DataPlatform software, saving resources and simplifying what had previously been a complicated backup and recovery process.

With a population of nearly 70,000, Issy-les-Moulineaux is a southwestern suburb of Paris. In order to better serve its population, the district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux has developed 40 business applications to manage education, extracurricular time, nurseries and daycares, and technical services, including the management of assets, building works, architecture, urban development, and the civil registry. It also uses horizontal applications, such as the Microsoft Exchange mail system and a file server.

The district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux was looking for a simpler backup system for its IT environments and data, one that would also provide a storage solution that could predictably handle increases in data volume. To this end, it began its search for a new data storage, backup, and recovery solution.

In this context, the district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux implemented Cohesity's DataPlatform to back up all of its IT environments (Oracle, Simplivity, Microsoft) and associated data, as well as its file servers, for a total of 50 TB of data with an annual growth rate of 20 percent.

The organization chose this solution not only because it is easy to implement, powerful, and provides a web administration platform, but also because the convergence of complementary features within Cohesity DataPlatform saves internal IT resources. Usually these features are only available by deploying numerous solutions, license agreements and providers, but that can be costly and time consuming to manage. The Cohesity solution removed that complexity and empowered the district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux to control everything from one easy-to-use user interface.

"We were looking for operational simplification, which led us to choose Cohesity. Not only is the Cohesity solution easy to deploy and administer, but it also meets our data protection requirements," said Jean Paul Poggioli, IT director, district council of Issy-les-Moulineaux. "Cohesity provides a powerful and fast data recovery solution, which guarantees a high level of data integrity and availability. With this new infrastructure, our district has already seen productivity gains, faster reaction times, and increased effectiveness. And in terms of regulations, by indexing our data on the fly, we have become more compliant."

