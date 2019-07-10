ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Retains Renmark Financial Communications USA Inc.

ADOMANI to obtain investor relations services from Renmark to increase awareness of the company, its products, market potential and to provide an enhanced dimension to its public relation efforts

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications USA Inc. (Renmark) to augment its investor relations activities.

Renmark is a value-oriented financial communications firm that markets a concentrated portfolio of reputable publicly-traded companies to retail investors who invest in the open market. With 121+ years of combined financial marketing and retail communications experience, a prime objective is to deliver above-average market attention to its clients over the long-term. Renmark has proactively implemented efficient and cost-effective marketing strategies for its clients in the US and Canada since 1999.

The key areas of focus for the ADOMANI and Renmark engagement include; managing inbound investor inquiries; providing logistics support for road shows, conference calls and news releases; organizing non-deal road shows; proactive investment community outreach; post show outreach and reporting; and ongoing IR guidance.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce ADOMANI's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted Mike Menerey, CFO of ADOMANI. He continued: "Given ADOMANI's industry focus and the global trend of transportation electrification, we are well positioned, our timing is good and creating awareness in the investing community of our company, our products and our goals, will accelerate our success and growth."

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit: www.ADOMANIelectric.com

About Renmark Communications USA Inc.

Established in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. is a value-oriented financial communications firm that seeks to market a concentrated portfolio of reputable publicly-traded businesses to retail investors who invest in the open market. The firm's objective is to deliver above-average market appreciation to its clients over the long-term while maintaining a below-average risk profile. To accomplish this objective, Renmark Financial proactively implements efficient and cost-effective marketing strategies that are carried-out in order to meet the highest expectations of our client companies.

Renmark does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in ADOMANI Inc., or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

For more information, visit: www.renmarkfinancial.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

