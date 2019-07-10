Patriot Scientific Corporation Provides Patent Litigation Update

SCOTUS Approves Extension Application

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTC PINK: PTSC) announced it has received approval from the Supreme Court of the United States extending the deadline for the filing of a writ of certiorari to September 7, 2019, with respect to patent litigation previously before the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The additional time will permit newly added co-counsel sufficient time to familiarize with the voluminous record, related technical matters, relevant statues, and case law and their application to the important constitutional matters raised by the proceedings.

The application for the extension of time to file the petition for the writ of certiorari may be found on Patriot's website at: Press Release Patent Litigation SCOTUS Application Document.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com.

About the MMP Portfolio

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Patriot Scientific Corporation's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Patriot's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of emerging technologies and markets, raising sufficient capital to fund evaluation and implementation of new business initiatives, variations in Patriot's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Patriot's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Patriot's SEC reports including, but not limited to, Patriot's 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. Patriot cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Patriot disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Contact:

Patriot Scientific Corp

760-795-8517

SOURCE: Patriot Scientific Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551411/Patriot-Scientific-Corporation-Provides-Patent-Litigation-Update