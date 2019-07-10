CBD and Plant Based Food Also Key Trends for 2019 and Beyond

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering food and Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the future trends of the food sector and how consumer demand for healthier and organic food is creating a shift in the industry.

According to the Ice-cream and Frozen Dessert Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2015-2025 from Consulting Industry News, "rising disposable income coupled with shifting consumer eating habits is expected to drive the demand of ice-cream and frozen dessert in the near future. Moreover, increasing availability of flavoured yoghurt, especially in developing regions is predicted to be major factor supporting the growth of ice-cream and frozen dessert market during the forecast period."

Now, while frozen desserts may be on an upward trend, we don't necessarily think 'health' when thinking of ice cream but consumer preferences are changing that moving forward and companies invested in this sector are looking to adapt.

Aureus, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company announced that is has officially closed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream and will continue with the development of its new High Protein / Lite Ice Cream. The Company expects to have finished products ready by the end of the month so it can meet with retailers and distributors in the upcoming fall. Yuengling's also plans to offer its High Protein / Lite Ice Cream online as soon as it is available.

"While the acquisition was essentially complete two weeks ago, we wrapped up all the fine details as required by Yuengling's senior lender," commented Everett Dickson, President of Aureus. "We have already begun the process of working with our customers and vendors to transition them to the new company. While very little will actually change with the relationships, it is an important step in the acquisition to allow the new company to move forward. We also are in the process of changing the acquiring company's name so the name being used going forward will be Yuengling's Ice Cream. Dick Yuengling and his daughters have done an incredible job making a quality product and developing an unbelievable brand with the Yuengling Brewery. While Yuengling's Ice Cream is separate from the brewery, in keeping the Yuengling's name, we maintain our promise to the brewery to continue making a quality product as well."

The company also recently completed the development of up to eight flavours of its High Protein / Lite Ice Cream. The new flavours are expected to be; Gourmet Vanilla, Gourmet Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel and Gourmet Strawberry.

With approximately 90 calories per serving, Yuengling's High Protein / Lite Ice Cream is packed with protein but is low in fat, carbohydrates and sugar. "Unlike most high protein products on the market, our lite ice cream tastes like our super premium product," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling's Ice Cream. "In fact, our Vanilla Lite Ice Cream won a gold medal and our Chocolate Lite Ice Cream was awarded a bronze medal in the LA International Dairy Competition."

"By utilizing a patented, nutrient delivery system we are able to deliver vitamins and amino acids without sacrificing taste," added Rob Bohorad, CFO of Yuengling's Ice Cream.

"In addition to new flavours for the Company's super premium line up in 2020, this is another great example of how the Aureus acquisition is helping Yuengling's execute on its development plan and move the company forward," continued Everett Dickson, President of Aureus.

Healthier Ice cream isn't all that's moving towards a healthier future in the food industry as a recent article in U.S. News Health commented on current food trends for 2019, mentioning how, specifically CBD and plant based products are increasing in demand.

Beyond Meat, Inc., a leader in plant-based meat announced its latest groundbreaking product, Beyond Beef, will start to hit retail shelves nationwide later this week. Beyond Beef is a new plant-based ground meat made without GMOs, soy or gluten and is designed to deliver the same versatility, meaty texture and juiciness of traditional ground beef.

As more consumers trend towards healthier food alternatives there is a massive market opportunity for new/emerging companies as well as established companies to adapt to these trends and innovate with new healthier products. From ice Cream to beef, the future of food is beyond what it used to be.

