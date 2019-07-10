

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare and Insightec announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and CE mark for Exablate Neuro compatible with the SIGNA Premier MRI system from GE Healthcare.



The Exablate Neuro is a focused ultrasound platform for treating deep in the brain with no surgical incisions.



Exablate Neuro has FDA approval for the treatment of medication-refractory essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease and CE mark for the treatment of Essential Tremor, Tremor Dominant Parkinson's Disease-Unilateral and neuropathic pain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX