sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,825 Euro		+0,015
+1,85 %
WKN: A1JLYP ISIN: KYG211081248 Ticker-Symbol: 2M7C 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,835
0,866
15:49
0,807
0,888
14:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LTD0,825+1,85 %
FN Beta