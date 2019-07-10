

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK), a leading European internet specialist, has increased its stake in 1&1 Drillisch AG to 75.10%. United Internet said the conclusion of a control and profit transfer deal is not planned.



1&1 Drillisch AG is the Consumer Access leg of United Internet and offers a portfolio of products and services in the field of mobile voice and data as well as broadband connections. 1&1 Drillisch operates the brands 1&1, smartmobil.de, yourfone, simply, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM, Premium SIM and maXXim .



