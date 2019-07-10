IBM and DBmaestro Announce a Global Partnership on DevOps and Cloud Solutions

IBM and DBmaestro Team Up to Deliver Database Automation Capabilities to Enterprise Customers Worldwide

IBM selects DBmaestro's DevOps platform as a Complementary Offering to IBM UrbanCode Velocity Customers

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro, a global DevOps leader in database automation, today announced a worldwide partnership with IBM, offering database release automation capabilities designed to optimize DevOps environments for enterprises. As part of the deal, IBM will be offering DBmaestro's platform to its worldwide enterprise customer base.

In order to stay competitive, companies across all industries are expected to deliver superior customer experience and continuous innovation through frequent and rapid release cycles. For Enterprises who operate hybrid cloud environments, back-end databases have long presented a major challenge in a market that expects daily and even hourly releases. With a customer base that includes ADP, ING Bank, National Bank of Canada, LFG, Anthem, DBmaestro has long served the Fortune1000 in offering the most robust DevOps platform. Its' offering automates continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI\CD) processes for databases with zero disruption to existing processes, combining Version Control, Security & Governance, Release Automation and Business Activity Monitoring.

The platform allows users to define and enforce the process for making changes to databases, version everything in source control (database as-code), offer database-focused configuration management, and establish database policies for all constituents, resulting in productivity and efficiency gains and reduced risk by preventing application downtime.

Today's announcement reflects DBmaestro's strategy to support enterprise customer needs through integrations with complementary agile and DevOps solutions, which include Atlassian's Jira, Git, Chef, Puppet and Jenkins, among others. IBM has long been a partner, with DBmaestro offering seamless integration with IBM UrbanCode Velocity.

"This strategic alliance builds on our existing relationship in harnessing each other's products and support our joint mission to enable enterprises to become more agile, build, deploy, and release code securely and faster," said Yariv Tabac, CEO and Co-founder, DBmaestro. "We're very proud and excited that IBM chose DBmaestro to bring DevOps for Database automation to its global enterprise customer base."

Eric Minick, Product Manager for DevOps solutions, IBM, added, "IBM has long understood its global enterprise customer bases' need to rapidly release digital products and services. We've worked closely with the DBmaestro team for some time and many of our UrbanCode customers are already using their leading DevOps solution, so this strategic partnership is a very natural next step. We're looking forward to deepening our partnership with DBmaestro to accelerate DevOps deployments for our enterprise customers worldwide."

To learn more about the joint solution, visit the DBmaestro website.

About DBmaestro

DBmaestro brings DevOps best practices to the database, delivering a new level of efficiency, speed, security and process integration for databases. DBmaestro's platform enables organizations to run database deployments securely and methodically, increase development team productivity and significantly decrease time-to-market. The solution enables organizations to implement CI/CD practices for database activities, with repeatable pipeline release automation and automatic drift prevention mechanisms. For more information, visit www.dbmaestro.com.

DBmaestro Press Contact

Ben Gross

Marketing Manager | DBmaestro

beng@dbmaestro.com

+972-50-845-2086