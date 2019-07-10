Online Advisory Partners: Nuzuna Zone Fitness Welcomes Thomas O'Neill to its Board

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Nuzuna Zone Fitness is pleased to announce that Thomas O'Neil has joined the company's Board of Directors. Nuzuna Zone Fitness is opening locations across the United States offering access to breakthrough technology in the form of wireless Electro Muscular Stimulation (EMS) powered by Visionbody to help boost training efficiency, burn more calories, and build muscle faster.

Mr. O'Neill is a graduate of New York University and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He has more than 30 years of executive-level and board experience in the financial markets. He was a founder of Sandler O'Neill & Partners and headed up practice groups for various financial institutions, including Bear Stearns and Rothschild. He also amassed extensive board-level experience for institutions such as First Allied and Nasdaq.

Charles Laverty, CEO of Nuzuna Zone Fitness, says, "We are thrilled to have Tom join our team. As a financial services industry veteran, his industry knowledge and financial market relationships will be invaluable. Tom is a sought-after advisor and we look forward to his contribution."

"I look forward to joining the team," says Mr. O'Neill. "It will be exciting to participate in the growth trajectory of the company as it licenses new fitness technology."

Nuzuna Zone Fitness will open their first location on August 15th in Costa Mesa, California. This state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide variety of workout styles and classes led by elite trainers. Whether you're doing yoga, Pilates, weight training or spin, wireless Electro Muscle Stimulation will help to increase your training efficiency and elevate your fitness levels.

The company anticipates opening other locations throughout the United States.

About the Nuzuna Power Driven Training System

The Nuzuna Power Driven Training (PDT) System combines various training methods with wireless Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS). The system was developed by physical trainers, athletes, physiotherapists, neurologists, physicists, computer and electrical engineers. The technology has been available to professional athletes and other wealthy clients for some time, but Nuzuna now plans to bring it to the mainstream public.

Nuzuna Fitness Chairman Dr. Stephen Shapiro says he expects the system will be a game-changer in the battle against obesity which has become a major global health problem. "Too often we focus only on addressing personal behaviors and that just has not worked," says Dr. Shapiro. "Hundreds of millions of lives are affected by obesity and we need innovative technology like Visionbody's to change the way we approach that."

The system consists of an EMS suit, box and a control pad. The suit is made of bi-elastic functional fabric that forms to your body and allows you unrestrained movement. The heart of the system is the Nuzuna EMS box which is small, lightweight and attaches directly to the suit. It sends gentle, natural stimulation deep into the muscles through conductive magnetic heads. The box is controlled wirelessly over Bluetooth with the Nuzuna Pad. The modern Apple touchscreen allows you to select from 32 pre-installed training programs.

