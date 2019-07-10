Mindbreeze, the leading global provider of appliances and cloud services for cognitive search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management, is honored to once again be recognized by KMWorld in its 2019 Trend-Setting Products for its Mindbreeze InSpire insight engine. KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets in the US.

"We focus on elevating organizations to the next level of productivity, collaboration, efficiency and success," said Daniel Fallmann, Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze "Given the massive amount of data in enterprise environments, it is essential for companies to efficiently identify facts and provide insights to all the available information. Because of data's evolution, the term 'search' is now misleading for understanding enterprise data. When you 'search,' you aren't looking for documents, spreadsheets or video files. You're looking for the answer recorded on a document, for an idea in a recent R&D project or for insight to help you do your job more efficiently."

"We're excited to announce the KMWorld list of Trend-Setting Products of 2019," remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. "Across a broad range of industries, the focus for both new and enhanced products is to improve the outcomes of processes, decisions, and interactions. This list seeks to highlight products that are advancing what is possible in knowledge management through both radical innovation and continuous evolution."

Mindbreeze InSpire

Mindbreeze InSpire is able to unify business information from all sources to provide actionable insights and answers that users can rapidly and effectively use to improve their organizations, while consistently complying with data security regulations. By offering appliances for on-premise as well as SaaS for cloud deployments with the same outstanding functionality, Mindbreeze makes implementation simple and allows companies to meet their business goals in a big data-driven world quickly, efficiently, and without the need for long-term project plans. Click here to test the full set of functionalities for 28 days.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. KMWorld informs more than 11,000 print subscribers about the components and processes and related success stories that together offer solutions for improving your business performance.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for cognitive search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The insight engine understands information and provides a consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the data is stored.

