WUTZ|NXT: Jeff Yapp Announces Academic Scholarship Recipients

The Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program helps students throughout North America to access higher education and find their passions

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Jeff Yapp and his team are proud to announce the winners of the Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program. The program was open to students attending a university or college in Canada or the United States and majoring in advertising, business, communications, marketing, or public relations.

As part of their applications, students were asked to write an essay about how they plan to use their education to become a leader in their industry. The Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program received many applications and has awarded three scholarships of $1,000 USD to each of the winners.

Jeff Yapp is a marketing professional and entrepreneur. He is the founder of WUTZNXT Inc., an innovation and strategy firm.

The winners of the Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program each exhibited passion for their industry. Their submissions aligned with WUTZNXT's vision and purpose: making a personal connection through marketing and advertising by telling stories that activate brands.

"Access to education is pivotal in building the basis for one's professional career," says Jeff Yapp.

"I am happy to help provide these first steps for the three individuals selected, who showed not only commitment, but had a passion for the work and their future careers."

The selection committee of the Jeff Yapp Scholarship Program thanks all applicants for their submissions and wishes them the best of luck with their educational and professional careers.

