

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom said that its shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions.



The company noted that its shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of 5.50 euros per share. The ex-dividend date is 15 July 2019 and the dividend will be payable in cash on 17 July 2019.



The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandates of Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy and Sylvie Rucar as Directors. Furthermore, the expiry of the mandates of Ms Candace K. Beinecke and Mr Klaus Mangold as Directors was noted.



