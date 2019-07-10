The following information is based on a press release from Metso Oyj (Metso) published on July 4, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of directors of Metso has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for October 2019, approves an extra distribution, so that Metso shareholders will receive 4.3 shares in Outotec Oyj (Outotec) for every 1 (one) share held in Metso. Metso is also planning to change name to Neles Corporation. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731262