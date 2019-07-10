Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, confirms its eligibility to the French PEA-PME investment regime (a savings plan in shares that fosters investment in small and mid-cap companies) on the basis of the annual accounts approved as of December 31, 2017.

This eligibility complies with the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 and seq. of the monetary and financial Code establishing the eligibility criteria for companies to the PEA-PME regime as follows:

The company employs fewer than 5,000 people, and

Its annual revenue is less than €1.5 billion, or its total assets are less than €2 billion.

CARBIOS' shares, can therefore be included within PEA-PME accounts which, for the record, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional PEA accounts.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS's economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an "Innovative Company" according to Bpifrance, which makes the company's shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

