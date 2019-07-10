Second quarter revenue up 8%

€0.3 million of partner orders to be delivered in the second half of 2019 under the partnerships with Kico Knee and SeaSpine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE)

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced its revenue for the second quarter and the first half of 2019.

€ '000s IFRS* 2019 2018 Change Total first-quarter revenue 1,904 1,867 +2% Second-quarter Spine (JAZZ) 1,244 1,148 +8% Knee 670 617 +9% Total second-quarter revenue 1,915 1,765 +8% First-half Spine (JAZZ) 2,384 2,197 +8% Knee 1,434 1,434 Total first-half revenue 3,818 3,632 +5%

*Unaudited data

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The positive trend of the first quarter was confirmed with an 8% revenue increase this quarter. Our teams' absolute focus on strategic business development priorities and tight management of our finances are starting to deliver. Initial orders logged under the partnerships with Kico Knee and SeaSpine are encouraging, combined with completion of the first JAZZ Cap surgeries in the United States and Europe. Implanet benefits from genuine strengths in its markets, thanks to innovative implant design supported by documented clinical results. In the coming months, we will continue to press ahead with the international expansion of our business, which will allow us to develop markets where the generated margins will help improve our profitability."

In the second quarter of 2019, Implanet's revenue totaled €1.92 million, up 8% from €1.77 million in Q2 2018. JAZZ sales grew 8% to €1.24 million in the period (vs. €1.15 million in Q2 2018). Knee revenue moved up 9% to €0.67 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Over the first half of 2019, Implanet's revenue increased 5% to €3.82 million. The Knee business reported first-half revenue of €1.43 million, stable compared to the equivalent period in 2018.

JAZZ revenue in the first half rose 8% to €2.38 million from €2.20 million in 2018 on the back of a strong increase in the United States where JAZZ sales grew 11% in the first half to reach €1.21 million. Revenue from the Rest of Europe rose 52% to €0.37 million. In France, sales declined 7% overall during the first half as a result of the postponement of some surgeries into July.

Overall, in the first half, Implanet sold 4,561 JAZZ units across its three geographical regions, representing a 7% increase compared to the previous year (2018: 4,270 JAZZ units).

First half 2019 highlights:

Signature of a strategic partnership with SeaSpine, Inc. to market the JAZZ range in the USA, the world's biggest market for the treatment of spinal pathologies. This contract, for an initial period of six years with guaranteed annual minimums, significantly increases market access in this region;

- JAZZ Cap FDA clearance, offering a unique and proprietary solution for securing pedicle screws in poor-quality bone. JAZZ Cap technology strengthens the offering of JAZZ products in the US;

- The introduction of a bond financing line of €3.0 million with Nice Green, which secures cash coverage for the next twelve months;

- The successful completion of the first JAZZ Cap surgeries in the United States;

- The recording of the first orders originating from the partnerships established with Kico Knee and SeaSpine, Inc.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

