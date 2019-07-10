Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies and proteins, welcomes Frank Schestag, PhD, as Commercial Director. He will be providing leadership to the sales and marketing teams and growing the markets in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Dr. Schestag comes to Proteintech with 18 years of experience in sales and management of scientific reagents and equipment. At Fisher Scientific as Director of Sales and then promoted to Senior Sales Director of the Life Science Solution Group (Life Technologies), he led teams over 50 sales specialists in central Europe and responsible for over $200M in revenue. Throughout his career, Dr. Schestag has exceled in building teams, whether it be technical support, sales, logistics, or accounting. Besides high performance, his sites have consistently scored the highest in employee satisfaction and engagement.

"Europe has always been at the forefront of science. Frank's experience in leadership will enable us to better serve Europe's scientific community as well as the pharmaceutical and biomedical communities," says Proteintech CEO Jason Li.

"I am very excited to become a member of the Proteintech Group. For me, it is a perfect fit to support Proteintech with the experience I have gained in the last 20 years in science, sales, operations, and the European market," says new Proteintech Commercial Director, Dr. Frank Schestag, "I believe it will bring us more successes than we're already seeing today."

Dr. Schestag received his PhD in Biochemistry at the Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel. Afterward, he began his career at Fermentas, a manufacturer of molecular biology products. He was responsible for developing the business in technical support, customer service, and commercial organization. As the Sales Director for Europe, he built up and led a direct sales team operating in 15 different European countries. In large part due to Dr. Schestag's stewardship, Fermentas accelerated in growth and was acquired by Thermo Fisher, where he transitioned to General Manager and Site Leader. Through these experiences, Dr. Schestag has gained an intimate knowledge of the German market and how to drive growth there.

