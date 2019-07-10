Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on challenges facing the Canadian healthcare system. Canada's health-care system, also known as Medicare, is an unrivaled strength of Canadian national identity. The Canadian healthcare system deploys decentralized administration and service delivery systems that are easily accessible to all groups of people. But, Canada's universal health-care system is in danger of becoming outdated, putting its credibility as a global health leader at risk. Despite the pros like universal accessibility and special care for special needs, the Canadian healthcare system is facing several challenges due to changing healthcare landscape in the aging society.

Healthcare analytics can help players in the healthcare sector to improve the efficiency of their operations by providing insights into the patient's health," says a healthcare analytics expert from Quantzig.

With the vast amount of data available in the healthcare sector like financial, clinical, R&D, administration and operational data, healthcare analytics can derive meaningful insights to improve the operational efficiency of the Canadian healthcare industry. Healthcare analytics has the potential to uncover important findings by analyzing demographic groups so that healthcare providers can make decisions to optimize patient outcomes.

Challenges Facing the Canadian Healthcare System

Long waiting periods

The number of patients is always high due to the universal accessibility of the Canadian healthcare system resulting in an increase in wait times. In Canada, most people have easy access to world-class care for chronic health issues like heart attacks and cancer care. But for many issues that are not urgent, they typically wait as long as months.

Unrealistic fees

Healthcare providers are mandated by law to charge a certain fee or amount of money for specific treatments and medical interventions. Unless the fees are practical and they ensure that the healthcare providers can keep operating, the Canadian Medicare system will remain flawed. Most welfare schemes end up burdening the average taxpayer.

