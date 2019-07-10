Red Pine Petroleum Ltd.: Red Pine Announces Delisting of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: RPN) (the "Company") confirms that at the annual and general special meeting of shareholders on May 29, 2019 (the "Meeting") , the shareholders voted to approve board of directors (the "Board") to apply for voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") at the Board's discretion. Subsequent to this approval, t he Board has applied for voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares from the E xchange .

At the Meeting, the Company received approval to relinquish all of the Company's oil asset, titles and interests received from Golden Coast Energy Corp. As a result, that the Company does not meet the Exchange's Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements.

If the Company decides not to delist the Company's common shares from the Exchange, the Exchange will require the Company to transfer to the NEX, for not adhering to Continued Listing Requirements pursuant to the Exchange's Policies.

In addition, the Company does not meet the independence requirements of the Board or the audit committee requirements pursuant to the Exchange's Policies.

The securities of the Company had previously been halted due to a proposed change of business. As the proposed change of business has been cancelled - see press release July 4, 2019, it is expected the Company will resume trading on July 12, 2019.

Once resumed the securities of the Company will trade for 10 days before the voluntary delisting occurs.

The Company plans to address these issues in due course as the Company begins to move forward with a more fulsome business plan. This announcement is to inform and confirm to the public an update of the aforementioned actions.

