Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican") intends to release its Second Quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 before the opening of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2019 Second Quarter.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10022.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call".

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Dale Dusterhoft

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ddusterhoft@trican.ca

Robert Skilnick

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: robert.skilnick@trican.ca

Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com

