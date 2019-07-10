

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After releasing the results of its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that its auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.064 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



The Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing high yield of 2.130 and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX