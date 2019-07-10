Web Presence: Protect My College Student: 2 AM Head Cold, Who do you Call When at College?

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / It's the typical scenario that happens to everyone; you're away at college, sleeping in your dorm when all of a sudden, you wake up with a horrible sinus infection in the wee hours of the morning. You can't breathe out of your nose, your head's throbbing, you have a fever, chills and you feel like you're at death's front door. You can't rely on your roommate to help you through, and your parents are sleeping peacefully 2,000 miles away. What do you do? You call Protect My College Student, which is powered by MDLive.

When you call, you will have a virtual doctor's visit in the convenience of your dorm room. You don't even have to put shoes on! You can chat, describe your symptoms, and the physician will explain what you need to do, or prescribe medication via an electronic script that you can pick up at the local drugstore. This is the way of the future! This is telemedicine!

Emergency rooms are crowded and very expensive, and it's not the appropriate place to go for a head cold. The urgent care is not so urgent. Who knows what the hours are or when you'll be seen? Having access to a doctor and quality medical care at the convenience of your fingertips is priceless. Consequently, telemedicine is usually much less expensive than urgent or emergency care.

The advantage of telemedicine is that you can access reliable healthcare from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time. Protect My College Student's network of experienced healthcare professionals are ready to assist with a variety of needs including urgent care visits; colds, stomach issues, fever, flu, earaches, pink eye, migraines, nausea and more.

While a large number of colleges offer medical services, they may be limited in availability. Protect My College Student offers students immediate assistance, 24/7, and can also assist them if they are traveling. Students can access these services with any mobile device or computer with Wi-Fi access. Medical professionals can diagnose a condition, advise patients where to go for further assistance, recommend over-the-counter medications, or prescribe medications from a local pharmacy, all during the consultation.

Facts About MDLive-Protect My College Student

Over 30 Million members

Over 1,300 licensed healthcare professionals

24/7 coverage

Lower medical costs with the use of telehealth

Reduce the use of ER and urgent care centers

HIPAA-compliant

Fast prescription orders to 24/7 pharmacies

