sensAI Stack Named Best Industrial and Automotive Related Hardware Product

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced Lattice sensAI solutions stack has been awarded the Assodel Award in the Industrial and Automotive Related Hardware Product category. The Assodel Award marks the fifth industry award in 2019 for Lattice sensAI.

Awards Lattice sensAI stack has received in 2019 include:

EDN Hot 100 Product Award, Tools Development Category

China Electronics Market Editor's Choice Award, Most Competitive FPGA Product

AI Breakthrough Award, Best AI-Based Solution for Engineering

Electronics Industry Award, Internet of Things Product of the Year

Assodel Award, Best Industrial and Automotive Related Hardware Product

Lattice sensAI stack is a comprehensive Edge AI technology development stack optimized for low power consumption (1 mW 1 W) that combines modular FPGA hardware platforms, software tools, neural network IP cores, reference designs, and customer design services from eco-system partners. Lattice recently announced 10x performance boost and enhanced design flow with sensAI's latest release. The enhanced sensAI stack also provides new customizable reference designs for popular use cases such as object counting and presence detection and expanded neural network frameworks that now supports Keras neural-network library.

The Assodel Award recognizes the best manufacturers in the electronics sector and is a part of the Italy Electronic Districts Association. According to Assodel, "Lattice sensAI speeds up the adoption of Artificial Intelligence with the right balance between power consumption and performance. sensAI is a very efficient tool that helps designers adopt Artificial Intelligence in their industrial and automotive applications. Lattice Semiconductor provides complete turn-key solutions and smart connectivity products with design flexibility to help designers quickly innovate."

"Lattice sensAI's numerous award wins exemplify that sensAI's ability to quickly and easily enable lower power AI inferencing at the Edge resonates with our customers," said Deepak Boppana, Senior Director of Segment and Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. "We are proud that our sensAI stack has received such widespread acclaim in the electronics industry and we look forward to seeing new and innovative sensAI-powered IoT devices from our customers in the future."

