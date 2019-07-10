Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TechnipFMC PLC
LEI: 549300D5193QWCJTCK36
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Invesco Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800,
Atlanta, GA 30309 United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
27 December 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
10 July 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.05%
0
5.05%
451,322,089
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
n/a
0
n/a
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
GB00BDSFG982
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
22,832,084
5.05%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
22,832,084
5.05%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Advisers
4.517%
0
4.517%
Invesco Capital Management LLC
0.533%
0
0.533%
Invesco Investment Advisers
0.008%
0
0.008%
Invesco Asset Management Japan
0.001%
0
0.001%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
Invesco (UK) Ltd.
The number and of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Henley-on-Thames
Date of completion
10 July 2019
